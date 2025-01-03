Jewellery and electronic stolen in Kenilworth burglary
Jewellery and electronic items were stolen from a home in Kenilworth this week.
Police said that at around 2.30am on Wednesday (January 1) at someone broke into a home in Raglan Grove and took the items.
Warwickshire Police are appealing for anyone with information including video footage to get in touch.
If anyone has any information they should call on: 01926 684404 or email Kenilworth Safer Neighbourhood Team at: [email protected] quoting crime reference 23/162/25.
Alternatively, information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.