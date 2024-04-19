John Lewis (from Leamington) jailed for stealing clothes and makeup from shops

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Leamington man has been jailed for a string of thefts from shops in the town

John Lewis, 34, of Portland Street, has been sentenced to 26 weeks in prison and fined £718.94 for six counts of shop theft and one count of bicycle theft.

On November 11 last year, at just before 5pm, Lewis stole a £100 coat from a clothing shop at the Leamington Shopping Park and was caught on CCTV.

John Lewis (From Leamington). Photo courtesy of Warwickshire Police.

At 11:45pm on March 6 this year, Lewis entered a supermarket on The Parade in Leamington, where he took a bottle of vodka off the shelf.

He was recognised and challenged by a member of staff, at which point he seemingly changed his mind and took a second bottle of vodka – a total value of £50 worth of spirits - before strolling out of the store without paying.

Two days later at around 4:40pm, Lewis was caught on CCTV making off with a bicycle which was left outside of a supermarket in Shires Retail Park.

On March 26 at around 12:45pm, Lewis stole two bottles of whiskey valued at £45, again from the supermarket on The Parade.

CCTV captured the act, and he was again identified by shop staff.

On April 9, Lewis went back to the supermarket at the Leamington Shopping Park and concealed a red charity coin box inside his jacket – again, Lewis was caught on CCTV and identified by shop staff.

Two days later at a pharmacy on The Parade, Lewis concealed two packs of makeup brushes and three other cosmetic items to the total value of £43.98.

He was recognised by a member of staff and captured on CCTV.

Finally, on April 12, Lewis entered the clothing shop at the Leamington Shopping Park again and took another coat valued at £129.99 – as evidenced by CCTV.

He was again recognised by a member of staff.

When asked, Lewis said he stole to fund his drug habit.

Lewis was sentenced in Coventry Magistrates Court yesterday (April 18).

Investigating officer PC Wainwright, of Warwickshire Police, said “John Lewis is known so well to business owners that it is frankly ridiculous that he thinks he can continue stealing from them.

“Unfortunately, this is the impact of addiction on the lives of the individual and the lives of those around them. Rationality and sense don’t really come into it.