'Just disgusting': Driver slowed down to film paramedics performing CPR on person in Warwickshire

A driver is facing a fine after being caught filming paramedics performing CPR on someone in Warwickshire.

Warwickshire Police's firearms officers were protecting a scene on a footpath yesterday as medical staff tried to save someone's life.

But unbelievably, a driver of a Ford car filmed the incident on their mobile phone as they drove past.

They were stopped and reported for the offences committed.

Warwickshire Police's OPU unit said: "This driver ought to be ashamed. Filming someone’s loved one in such circumstances is just disgusting, not to mention the danger that they put other road users and emergency workers in.

"Driving whilst using a mobile phone has severe consequences ranging from six points and a fine, right up to death. It’s a fatal four offence for a reason and that cannot be said strongly enough."

They added: "Just disgusting."

Warwickshire Police did not disclose the specific location of the incident.