Justice catches up with illegal metal detectorists who damaged ground at Brinklow Castle in effort to find artefacts to steal

Brinklow Castle, a much-loved beauty spot.

A man has had his metal detecting equipment destroyed and been sentenced to unpaid work after his illegal metal detecting damaged the Brinklow Castle site.

The popular beauty spot is a scheduled monument because it comprises the remains of a motte and bailey castle which was built in the late 11th century.

Metal detecting is forbidden at the site - but the law did not deter two people from digging up clumps of ground in an effort to find artefacts to steal.

Using methods of investigation that would have been possible until recently, officers from Warwickshire Rural Crime Team were able to track down the offenders.

A spokesperson for Warwickshire Police explained: "On 5 April 2020 Warwickshire Police received a report of a male and female using a metal detector at Brinklow Castle in the village of Brinklow near Rugby.

"Officers from the Rural Crime Team were made aware of the incident and proceeded to investigate the matter in partnership with Historic England.

"On attending the historic castle it was established that in excess of 30 holes had been dug within the curtilage of the protected land.

"On 5 August 2020, the Rural Crime Team executed a warrant at an address in Coventry and recovered several items significant to the investigation, this included a metal detector, shovel and associated metal detecting equipment.

"A male and female were later interviewed relating to the offence of causing damage to a scheduled monument and the illegal use of a metal detector on a protected site."

Then, on August 14 the man was charged for the above offence and for the possession of a controlled substance.

A woman received a caution for the offence: 'Destroy or damaging an ancient protected monument'.

After several adjournments, the man attended at Coventry Magistrates’ court on November 29 last year, where he pleaded guilty to the offences of ‘Destroy or damaging an ancient protected monument’ and ‘Possession of controlled drug’.

He was sentenced to 200 hours of unpaid work (equal to £1,900 at the national minimum wage), to be completed within 12 months and court costs of £490 to be paid.

Both his metal detector and associated equipment were seized and destroyed by the court.

PC Andy Steventon of Warwickshire Police’s Rural Crime Team said: “We know that this person does not represent the majority of the metal detectorist community - true enthusiasts abide by the restrictions for scheduled monuments and other protected locations and would not go into areas where detecting is prohibited.

“I would hope this court result shows that Warwickshire Police will investigate reports of illegal metal detecting and that the protection of our nationally important archaeology is a priority to our team.”

“I understand this is the first prosecution of its kind in Warwickshire and we are extremely thankful to the members of the public who reported the matter to us, and grateful to our partners at Historic England for supporting the investigation.”

Mark Harrison, head of Heritage Crime Strategy, Historic England said: “A decade ago, we did not have the skills and techniques necessary to investigate this form of criminal behaviour. We have now developed the expertise, capability and partnerships to identify and prosecute the small criminal minority of nighthawks.

"The overwhelming majority of metal detectorists comply with the legislation and code of practice for responsible metal detecting.

“When thieves steal artefacts from a protected archaeological site, they are stealing from all of us and damaging something which is often irreplaceable.”