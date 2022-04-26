Keep an eye out for stolen jewellery after burglars steal £9,000 worth of items from Harbury home

And police are now appealing for people to keep an eye out for the stolen jewellery, which has great sentimental value to the owners.
The owners have released these photos as part of the appeal.
The burglary happened between 8am and 9am on April 13.
They stole the following pieces:
• Silver necklace and silver hand pendant
• Gold wedding band inscribed " Peter and Isobel 16th September 2000"
• White gold diamond band with 19 set diamonds - one visibly missing
• Gold engagement ring with solitaire diamond, openly visible from inside the ring
• Unique gold band with three pearls set in a triangular formation.
PC Tobias Butler said: “If you are offered or see for sale any jewellery that seems to meet the description of the stolen items, please call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident reference 90 of 13 April.”