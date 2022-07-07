Burglars stole a number of watches, items of jewellery and caused significant damage after raiding a house between Stratford and Warwick.

The incident happened between 12.15pm and 3.30pm on Saturday June 4 at a house in Warwick Road, north of Stratford.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If anyone witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area, has any dashcam footage or has been offered any of the stolen items for sale, please call 101 quoting incident number 228 of 4 June 2022.

Keep an eye out for these watches, stolen during a house burglary between Warwick and Stratford