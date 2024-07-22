Kenilworth firefighters tackle grass fire caused by children in Abbey Fields

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Firefighters managed to put out a grass fire caused by children in Abbey Fields today (Monday).

They are warning people that such incident could lead to serious consequences and police have been informed about the blaze.

Kenilworth Fire Station said: "An area of grass and rubbish had been deliberately set on fire by children...along with two unattended disposable BBQs.

"Beaters and a water backpack sprayer were used to extinguish the fire."

The grass fire caused by children in Abbey Fields today (Monday). Photo: Kenilworth Fire Station.

The firefighters added: "Whilst we are attending fires that have been deliberately set, we are not available to respond to incidents where life and property are in immediate danger.

"With the dry grass, winds and warm weather small fires like this can spread very quickly, resulting in damage to wildlife and property. Large grass fires require a large number of firefighters to contain which has knock-on effects to the service we can provide to the people of Warwickshire.