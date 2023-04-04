The initial theft happened in March.

A man from Kenilworth has been charged with theft from a motor vehicle after a bag was stolen from an ambulance in the town last month.

Yesterday (April 3), Mark Price, 43, of Churchill Avenue, Kenilworth, was charged with theft from a motor vehicle and aiding/abetting fraud by false representation.

He was remanded to appear at Coventry Magistrates’ Court today (Tuesday).

He was due to appear in court