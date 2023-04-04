Register
Kenilworth man charged with theft after bag was stolen from ambulance

The initial theft happened in March.

By The Newsroom
Published 4th Apr 2023, 16:06 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 16:07 BST

A man from Kenilworth has been charged with theft from a motor vehicle after a bag was stolen from an ambulance in the town last month.

Yesterday (April 3), Mark Price, 43, of Churchill Avenue, Kenilworth, was charged with theft from a motor vehicle and aiding/abetting fraud by false representation.

He was remanded to appear at Coventry Magistrates’ Court today (Tuesday).

It follows an incident in Church Hill in Kenilworth yesterday, where officers from Kenilworth Safer Neighbourhood Team arrested a male in connection with the theft from an ambulance in Kenilworth on March 15.