Kenilworth pub turns into evacuation centre for residents after high speed police chase ends in ruptured gas main

Residents were forced to evacuate their homes due to the ruptured gas main, caused by a car crash

A Kenilworth pub turned into an evacuation centre after residents had to leave their homes following a ruptured gas main last night (Wednesday).

The major incident happened after a blue Saab crashed into two cars and then a gas main in Stoneleigh Road, following a high speed police chase.

Advertisement

The Engine Inn joined emergency services by coming to the rescue, opening up the pub as an evacuation centre.

The major incident happened after a blue Saab crashed into two cars and then a gas main in Stoneleigh Road, following a high speed police chase.

Advertisement

Luckily, no one was injured and the area was eventually safe enough for residents to return home.

The drama started after a police chase in and around Kenilworth – where the driver reached speeds of almost 150mph.

Advertisement

Warwickshire Police said: "Last night saw residents on Stoneleigh Road, Kenilworth needing to be evacuated after a blue Saab crashed.

"The car, that had failed to stop for police on the A46, and reached speeds of almost 150mph, tried its luck on the smaller roads and came into Kenilworth on Dalehouse Lane.

Advertisement

The major incident happened after a blue Saab crashed into two cars and then a gas main in Stoneleigh Road, following a high speed police chase.

"As it approached the Cottage Inn it crashed into a blue BMW and subsequently into a Peugeot where it ruptured a gas main.

Advertisement

"Thankfully no one was seriously injured."

The driver was arrested and charged with dangerous driving and failing to stop for police.

Advertisement