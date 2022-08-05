Kenilworth resident comes home to find pink paint thrown all over his car

A Kenilworth resident is warning other residents to be vigilant after coming home to find his car covered in paint.

By The Newsroom
Friday, 5th August 2022, 2:51 pm

Joe Rukin returned to his home at around 11.15pm on Sunday (July 31) to find pink paint thrown across the back and roof of his car.

He said: “It's just a really depressing indictment on society that just for kicks someone wandered into our back garden when the only person at home is an 89 year-old widow, find paint that was left out to touch up a bench and decided it would look better over my car.

"We're just exceptionally lucky that we got home before it dried and we could hose it off.

A Kenilworth resident is warning other residents to be vigilant after coming home to find his car had been covered in paint. Photo supplied

"There's been an increase in anti-social behaviour, vandalism and burglaries in the area in the last month, so I encourage everyone to be vigilant. We were lucky.”

Anyone with information can call Warwickshire Police on 101 and quote crime number 23/32913/22