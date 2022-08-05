Kenilworth resident comes home to find pink paint thrown all over his car

Joe Rukin returned to his home at around 11.15pm on Sunday (July 31) to find pink paint thrown across the back and roof of his car.
He said: “It's just a really depressing indictment on society that just for kicks someone wandered into our back garden when the only person at home is an 89 year-old widow, find paint that was left out to touch up a bench and decided it would look better over my car.
"We're just exceptionally lucky that we got home before it dried and we could hose it off.
"There's been an increase in anti-social behaviour, vandalism and burglaries in the area in the last month, so I encourage everyone to be vigilant. We were lucky.”
Anyone with information can call Warwickshire Police on 101 and quote crime number 23/32913/22