Kenilworth teenager will appear in court today (Friday) after dangerous police chase ended in crash

A teenager from Kenilworth will appear in court today (Friday) after a high speed police chase ended in a crash.

Jack Unsworth, aged 19, from Moat Lane, has been charged with possession with intent to supply cocaine and alprazolam, and dangerous driving.

He has also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, driving without insurance, driving not in accordance with a license, and acquisition, use, or possession of criminal property.

This is following an incident on the evening of Wednesday December 6 in which a car reportedly failed to stop for officers.

The car (a Peugeot 408 GT) then allegedly drove in a dangerous manner before being involved in a collision on the A46 near Leaf Lane.

Officers made an arrest and carried out a search of the vehicle, reportedly discovering a large blade, over £3,000 in cash, and a quantity of controlled drugs.