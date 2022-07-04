‘Kenilworth youngsters are risking their lives by playing on demolition site’ warn police

Officers have sent out a warning to parents after reports of several young people climbing under and over the protective fencing surrounding the destruction site of Castle Farm.

Police are circulating photos of youngsters who climbed over the fencing at a dangerous demolition site in Kenilworth.

Now images of people at the site have been sent to Kenilworth School.

Kenilworth and Warwick Rural Police officers followed up on the reports and yesterday (Sunday) they saw a few people running away after exiting the site at 5.30pm.

"We have some photo images of the offenders which we are making enquiries to identify them at Kenilworth School," said Warwickshire Police.

"This is extremely dangerous as the building is totally unsafe and could result in a serious accident.