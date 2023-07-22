Kind-hearted Rugby residents thanked for helping a police officer who was injured while on duty

Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) Jackson was injured as she tried to respond to an incident in the town centre earlier this week.

At 3.30pm on Thursday (July 20) Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) Jackson was injured as she tried to respond to an incident in the town centre.

A message was posted by the Warwickshire Police team at Rugby Police station on Friday afternoon (July 21) via the Rugby Police Facebook Page thanking the community for their help.

The post said: “A big thank you to the residents who helped PCSO Jackson yesterday when she was injured on duty.

"At 3.30pm on Thursday she was injured as she tried to respond to an incident on Market Place in the town centre.

“Kind-hearted residents helped her to a bench, getting her ice and water until colleagues arrived to assist.

“Even when officers arrived, the residents refused to leave her.

“She was taken to A&E and we’re pleased to report that she is on the mend.

“PCSO Jackson has asked us to pass on her thanks to those who went above and beyond to help her.

“We are here to serve the people of Rugby, as PCSO Jackson has done for many years, and it’s really heartening to know that the people of Rugby are there for us too.

