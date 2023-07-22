Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland

Kind-hearted Rugby residents thanked for helping a police officer who was injured while on duty

Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) Jackson was injured as she tried to respond to an incident in the town centre earlier this week.
By The Newsroom
Published 22nd Jul 2023, 09:55 BST
Updated 22nd Jul 2023, 09:55 BST

Residents in Rugby have been thanked for helping a police officer who was injured while on duty earlier this week.

Read More
Climbing trees or picking up stones in certain parts of Rugby could see you slap...

At 3.30pm on Thursday (July 20) Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) Jackson was injured as she tried to respond to an incident in the town centre.

Most Popular

A message was posted by the Warwickshire Police team at Rugby Police station on Friday afternoon (July 21) via the Rugby Police Facebook Page thanking the community for their help.

The post said: “A big thank you to the residents who helped PCSO Jackson yesterday when she was injured on duty.

"At 3.30pm on Thursday she was injured as she tried to respond to an incident on Market Place in the town centre.

“Kind-hearted residents helped her to a bench, getting her ice and water until colleagues arrived to assist.

Kind-hearted residents in Rugby have been thanked after they helped a police officer who was injured while on duty.Kind-hearted residents in Rugby have been thanked after they helped a police officer who was injured while on duty.
Kind-hearted residents in Rugby have been thanked after they helped a police officer who was injured while on duty.

“Even when officers arrived, the residents refused to leave her.

“She was taken to A&E and we’re pleased to report that she is on the mend.

“PCSO Jackson has asked us to pass on her thanks to those who went above and beyond to help her.

“We are here to serve the people of Rugby, as PCSO Jackson has done for many years, and it’s really heartening to know that the people of Rugby are there for us too.

“We’re so lucky to be able to serve such a brilliant community.”