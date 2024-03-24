Knife arch at train station pays off in police crackdown on crime in Leamington

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A knife arch was placed in Leamington Train Station this morning (Sunday, March 24) as part of a joint police operation to tackle crime.

Leamington Police and the British Transport Police have teamed up for the crime-busting initiative.

Results in the first hour included a male arrested for shoplifting and transport offences and a male who was wanted for drug offences.