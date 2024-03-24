Knife arch at train station pays off in police crackdown on crime in Leamington

Leamington Police and British Transport Police team up for operation
By Lucie Green
Published 24th Mar 2024, 14:49 GMT
Updated 24th Mar 2024, 14:49 GMT
A knife arch was placed in Leamington Train Station this morning (Sunday, March 24) as part of a joint police operation to tackle crime.

Leamington Police and the British Transport Police have teamed up for the crime-busting initiative.

Results in the first hour included a male arrested for shoplifting and transport offences and a male who was wanted for drug offences.

