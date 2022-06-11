Kung Fu driving? Uninsured takeaway driver caught with nunchucks in Ryton on Dunsmore

A police stop to check on a delivery driver’s insurance took a bizarre turn when officers noticed a unique weapon.

By Alex Green
Saturday, 11th June 2022, 2:34 pm
Photo: OPU Warwickshire, Facebook.
Photo: OPU Warwickshire, Facebook.

Traffic officers from OPU Warwickshire pulled over the Toyota Yaris on Oxford Road in Ryton on Dunsmore – and quickly discovered the driver was carrying out takeaway deliveries with valid insurance.

A spokesperson for the force explained that officers then noticed a set of nunchucks in the driver’s door pocket.

The investigation continued – and the driver failed a roadside drug test – showing as positive for cannabis.

Photo: OPU Warwickshire, Facebook.

Police said: “We arrested the driver on suspicion of Possession of an offensive Weapon, Driving with No Insurance and for failing a roadside drug test. The vehicle was also seized.”