Kung Fu driving? Uninsured takeaway driver caught with nunchucks in Ryton on Dunsmore

Photo: OPU Warwickshire, Facebook.

Traffic officers from OPU Warwickshire pulled over the Toyota Yaris on Oxford Road in Ryton on Dunsmore – and quickly discovered the driver was carrying out takeaway deliveries with valid insurance.

A spokesperson for the force explained that officers then noticed a set of nunchucks in the driver’s door pocket.

The investigation continued – and the driver failed a roadside drug test – showing as positive for cannabis.

