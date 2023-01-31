Lamb killed and skinned in a field near Stoneleigh

The offenders also stole two further lambs

Police are investigating after a lamb was killed and skinned in a field near Stoneleigh.

The attack happened between 8am on Saturday January 28 and 6.30pm on Sunday January 29.

Rural officers said the offenders caught and killed a cross breed lamb on site, leaving behind its skin. They stole two further lambs.

