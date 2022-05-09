Large amount of cannabis seized during early-hours raid at a Hillmorton property

File image.

Police seized cash, a ‘significant’ amount of cannabis and arrested a 28-year-old man.

Detective Constable Matt Rapkins said: “The seizure of these drugs is a great result that will help to disrupt the supply of cannabis in Rugby.

“The supply of cannabis is often linked to serious organised crime and this is why we are so proactive in tackling the problem.

“The gangs involved in its supply often exploit vulnerable people and cause violence in our communities.

“If you think cannabis is being produced or dealt in your neighbourhood please call us.

"It help us to get a better intelligence picture, target those responsible and safeguard vulnerable people.”

The man has been released under investigation.