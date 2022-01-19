Large emergency service presence in Leamington town centre - some roads are closed

They have been carrying out a drugs warrant in Bath Street so some roads are currently closed.

A number of emergency services are dealing with an ongoing incident in Leamington's town centre.

This has been causing congestion to majors roads such as the Parade and Willes Road as well as other roads in the area.

A Leamington Police spokesperson said: "There is a large emergency service presence on Bath Street in Leamington this morning after the execution of a drugs warrant.

"We are working to get the roads back open as soon as we can."

Leamington Police's Safer Neighbourhood Teams have been working this week with those affected by drugs.

Yesterday (Tuesday) they spent time talking to those who could be targeted by drug dealers.

Leamington Police said: "An important part of the Safer Neighbourhood Teams role is to build intelligence around and target county lines drug dealing in our communities.

"One of the ways we do this is by engaging with vulnerable members of the community who could be targeted and exploited by drug dealers.