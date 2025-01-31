Large police presence in Leamington town centre today (Friday) – man arrested
A man has been arrested following a disturbance in Leamington town centre earlier today (Friday).
Many onlookers saw a large police presence in and around Dale Street around 12.30pm.
Warwickshire Police said they attended a disturbance at a property on the street.
"A man was arrested at the scene and remains in custody at this time," they added.
Given that a person has been arrested, we are unable to report any more details on this incident at this time.