Large police presence in Leamington town centre today (Friday) – man arrested

By The Newsroom
Published 31st Jan 2025, 17:00 BST
Updated 31st Jan 2025, 17:02 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A man has been arrested following a disturbance in Leamington town centre earlier today (Friday).

Many onlookers saw a large police presence in and around Dale Street around 12.30pm.

Warwickshire Police said they attended a disturbance at a property on the street.

"A man was arrested at the scene and remains in custody at this time," they added.

Given that a person has been arrested, we are unable to report any more details on this incident at this time.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice