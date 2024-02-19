Register
Large sum of Euros and several items of jewellery stolen during two burglaries in south Warwickshire

Police are asking people to be aware of anyone trying to exchange a large amount of Euros or trying to sell on items of jewellery
Published 19th Feb 2024
A large sum of Euros and several items of jewellery were stolen during two burglaries in south Warwickshire.

The two break-ins were reported in Alcester on February 9.

The items of jewellery stolen reportedly included a gold heart-shaped pendant, approximately 1cm in width and height.

Two watches were also reported as stolen. One was described as having a blue face, chrome casing, and a chronograph design. The other watch was described as gold with a white face and elasticated strap.

Warwickshire Police said: "If you are aware of anyone trying to exchange a large amount of Euros or trying to sell on items of jewellery as described above, let us know citing Incident 370 of 9 February 2024."

The investigating officer is DC 2408 Feeley.