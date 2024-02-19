Large sum of Euros and several items of jewellery stolen during two burglaries in south Warwickshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A large sum of Euros and several items of jewellery were stolen during two burglaries in south Warwickshire.

The two break-ins were reported in Alcester on February 9.

The items of jewellery stolen reportedly included a gold heart-shaped pendant, approximately 1cm in width and height.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A large sum of Euros and several items of jewellery were stolen during two burglaries in south Warwickshire.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Two watches were also reported as stolen. One was described as having a blue face, chrome casing, and a chronograph design. The other watch was described as gold with a white face and elasticated strap.

Warwickshire Police said: "If you are aware of anyone trying to exchange a large amount of Euros or trying to sell on items of jewellery as described above, let us know citing Incident 370 of 9 February 2024."

Online at www.warwickshire.police.uk/report

By phone on 101

Anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111