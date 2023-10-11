Register
BREAKING
Keir Starmer Labour conference speech crashed by protester
Labour Party vows to turn NHS "on its head" with fundamental reform
UK airport suspends flights after huge blaze rips through car park
Four British men freed by Taliban after being detained in Afghanistan
Three people in critical condition after plane crash in Norfolk
Holly Willoughby quits This Morning

'Laughing' Rugby shoplifter no longer smiling after being jailed for nine months

Carl Pearson helped himself to £1,233.85 worth of items from 14 shops
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 11th Oct 2023, 11:12 BST
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 11:14 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A Rugby shoplifter who helped himself to £1,233.85 worth of goods from 14 shops, has been jailed.

Carl Pearson, 43, from Whitefriars Drive, has been sentenced to nine months in prison for 14 counts of shoplifting.

Pearson was already on crown court bail when he was remanded for the thefts, which took place at stores across Rugby.

Most Popular
Carl Pearson.Carl Pearson.
Carl Pearson.

Most of Pearson’s thefts were of cheese along with some meat, adding sometimes over a £100 worth to a bag before walking out of the store with no attempt at payment.

In total, Pearson helped himself to £1,233.85 worth of items from 14 shops.

CCTV footage of Pearson leaving one shop showed him apparently laughing as he left the store.

Pearson was arrested on 9 October and sentenced on 10 October in Coventry Magistrates Court.

PC Blakeman of the Rugby Patrol Investigations Unit said “Rugby does not welcome shoplifting and I hope this is a lesson to those that think it’s acceptable to do so.

"Pearson is a prolific shoplifter who has shown no remorse and a complete disregard for the justice system.

“It is not funny that the shops of this borough are suffering loss and toiling against thieves whilst the prices of goods for law abiding citizens are forced up as a result.

“Rugby Police will continue to bring offenders to justice. It’s about time Pearson changed his sense of humour, and we hope that this jail sentence will help Pearson reflect on his behaviour and break the cycle of stealing and dishonesty that he has clearly found himself in.”