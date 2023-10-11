'Laughing' Rugby shoplifter no longer smiling after being jailed for nine months

Carl Pearson helped himself to £1,233.85 worth of items from 14 shops

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Rugby shoplifter who helped himself to £1,233.85 worth of goods from 14 shops, has been jailed.

Carl Pearson, 43, from Whitefriars Drive, has been sentenced to nine months in prison for 14 counts of shoplifting.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pearson was already on crown court bail when he was remanded for the thefts, which took place at stores across Rugby.

Carl Pearson.

Most of Pearson’s thefts were of cheese along with some meat, adding sometimes over a £100 worth to a bag before walking out of the store with no attempt at payment.

In total, Pearson helped himself to £1,233.85 worth of items from 14 shops.

CCTV footage of Pearson leaving one shop showed him apparently laughing as he left the store.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pearson was arrested on 9 October and sentenced on 10 October in Coventry Magistrates Court.

PC Blakeman of the Rugby Patrol Investigations Unit said “Rugby does not welcome shoplifting and I hope this is a lesson to those that think it’s acceptable to do so.

"Pearson is a prolific shoplifter who has shown no remorse and a complete disregard for the justice system.

“It is not funny that the shops of this borough are suffering loss and toiling against thieves whilst the prices of goods for law abiding citizens are forced up as a result.

Advertisement

Advertisement