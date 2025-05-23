Leamington and Rugby police stations hosting surrender points following 'Ninja sword' ban
Following the killing of a 16-year-old boy in Wolverhampton in 2022, Ninja swords will be illegal to own, manufacture or import from August 1.
The ban comes after campaigners pushed for tougher rules around owning blades that have no practical purpose beyond being used as weapons.
From July until the ban, a Home Office scheme will allow people in Warwickshire to surrender Ninja swords in police stations.
The surrender bins will be located at the police stations in Rugby, Leamington, Stratford and Nuneaton.
Warwickshire Police said that legally, a Ninja sword is defined as:
A fixed bladed article with a blade between 14-24 inches (the length of the blade being the straight-line distance from the top of the handle to the tip of the blade) with:
- A simple straight cutting edge; and
- A tanto style point.
- A reversed tanto style point.
For more information on the scheme, visit https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/ninja-sword-surrender-and-compensation-scheme