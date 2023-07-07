Leamington and Warwick people among 21 arrests in Warwickshire - as part of national crackdown on cannabis growers

In total, more than 2,500 cannabis plants were seized in the county

Three people from Leamington and Warwick are among 21 people arrested in Warwickshire, as part of a national operation targeting suspected cannabis growers.

This was part of Operation Mille that involved the location and search of 1,000 cannabis grows in the largest national operation of its kind, aimed at unearthing and disrupting organised crime groups and their illegal revenue streams.

Officers raided a house in Charlotte Street, Leamington and uncovered 140 cannabis plants growing on the first floor an attic.

Nationally, the campaign saw over a thousand arrests, and seizures of huge amounts of drugs, cash, and weapons.

On June 15, officers seized 207 cannabis plants when they raided a house in Brese Avenue, Warwick. A man was arrested and later charged with producing cannabis.

Also, on June 15, officers raided a house in Charlotte Street, Leamington, after a utility company raised suspicions that cannabis was being grown at the address. The officers uncovered 140 cannabis plants growing on the first floor an attic.

On June 30, 119 cannabis plants were seized when a house in Beech Grove, Warwick, was raided. A man was arrested and charged with producing cannabis.

Chief Inspector Steve Malone from Warwickshire Police Force Intelligence said: “The commercial cultivation of cannabis is run by serious organised crime groups who exploit vulnerable people and bring about untold misery in our communities. The profits from these grows support other aspects of serious crime such as cocaine supply and firearms trafficking. When the criminals move on, they leave premises in a dangerous and unusable state.

“Tackling the production of cannabis is often highlighted as a priority by our communities and today we’re pleased to publicise the great work that is going on to disrupt the problem. There’s a lot of drug dealers across the country substantially out of pocket because of this operation.

“Many of these warrants were executed thanks to information provided by our communities and this continues to be vital in helping us to tackle serious and organised crime.

