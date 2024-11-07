Leamington and Wellesbourne men among drink drivers banned for total of 12 years at magistrates court

Men from Leamington and Wellesbourne were among five drink drivers who were banned from driving for a total 12 years and ordered to do a total of 200 hours’ unpaid work between them after recent court hearings, Warwickshire Police have reported.

Four of the drivers appeared at Leamington Spa Magistrates court on Friday November 1.

They included Connor O’Grady, 25, from Keith Road, Leamington, told officers - who could smell alcohol on his breath - that he had ‘only had a couple of drinks' when they stopped his car in Beauchamp Avenue on October 17.

Tests after his arrest found he was three times over the legal limit.

Image courtesy of Warwickshire Police

He was sentenced to 60 hours’ unpaid work as part of a community order and banned from driving for 24 months for drink driving.

The length of his ban can be reduced by 25 per cent if he satisfactorily completes an approved driver retraining course.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and £114 victim surcharge.

Iount Stefan Pasarica, 28, of Delaney Avenue, Wellesbourne, was arrested found he was almost three times over the legal limit after crashing his car up a grass verge, hitting a lamppost and getting the car stuck in a drain in Chestnut Square, ion the village, on October 12.

He was sentenced to 80 hours’ unpaid work as part of a community order, banned from driving for 25 months for drink driving and ordered to pay £85 costs and £114 victim surcharge.

Thirty-six year old Kristopher Goodridge-Smith from Drake Street, Coventry was arrested on Friday 11 October when he was involved in a two vehicle collision on the A46 near Stoneleigh.

Tests later found he was over twice the legal drink driving limit.

He was sentenced to a community order with a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement and disqualified from driving for 36 months after appearing in court charged with drink driving.

He was also fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £114 victim surcharge.

Ion Virlan from Earl Street, Rugby was also sentenced at the magistrate’s court on the day.

At Cannock Magistrates Court on November 4, a judge heard how 56-year-old Christopher Cooke from Torrent Close, Wilnecote, Tamworth was arrested just after midnight on Friday 11 October at the Junction 10 M42 and A5 roundabout after the car he was driving collided with street furniture and a lorry.

On police arrival, he was identified as the driver and was found hiding in the hedge.

He smelt of alcohol but refused a breath test and was taken to hospital to be checked over as a precaution.

He was sentenced to a community order with a 20-day supervised rehabilitation Activity Requirement and banned from driving for 24 months for failing to provide a specimen for analysis.

His ban can be reduced by 25 per cent if he satisfactorily completes an approved driver retraining course.

He was also ordered to pay £200 costs and £114 victim surcharge.