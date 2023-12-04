Leamington attacker jailed for stabbing man nine times near bandstand - passer-by praised for saving his life

He has been jailed for 18 years

A Leamington man who stabbed someone nine times near the bandstand has been jailed for 18 years.

Callum Pinder was standing in a small group in the Pump Room Gardens on February 21 when the victim – a man in his 20s - walked towards him.

Despite initially chatting to the man, Pinder started arguing and pushed him to the floor before pulling a knife from his trouser waistband and stabbing the man in his back.

Callum Pinder

The 18-year-old walked away from the bandstand but came back and continued to stab the victim – a total of nine times - before finally running away.

A member of the public quickly called emergency services and provided first aid until they arrived and took the victim to hospital.

Fortunately, he has since gone on to make a full recovery.

Pinder, of Newbold Street, was arrested shortly afterwards and was later charged with attempted murder and possessing a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place.

He pleaded not guilty on both counts but following a five-day trial in August, Pinder was found guilty by the jury.

And appearing at Warwick Crown Court on Friday (December 1), he was sentenced to 18 years in jail for the attempted murder.

He was also given a two year sentence for possessing a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place, which will be served concurrently.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Emma Smith said: “This incident took place in a busy and well-loved area of Leamington.

“The victim was doing what many of us do day-to-day: walking through the park when he was viciously attacked, and it is only because of the courageous actions of a member of the public that he’s still here today.

“He was fortunate not to suffer more serious injuries as Pinder’s actions – repeatedly stabbing the victim before going back for more – could have resulted in the loss of a life.

“I want to thank this member of the public for intervening as well as the officers and other emergency services who attended the scene and have been involved throughout our investigation.”

“Using a knife is never acceptable – it can have devastating consequences not only for the one carrying the knife but for the victim too.