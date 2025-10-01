Leamington college knife teen given 20 months at detention centre

A teenage boy has been sentenced to 20 months in a youth detention centre following an incident at a Leamington college involving a machete.

Officers at Warwickshire Police were called to Warwickshire College in Warwick New Road on Tuesday September 23 after reports of someone with a knife threatening others.

They arrested a 17-year-old boy a short time later at his home address, and he was subsequently charged with affray, possession of a blade/pointed article on school/further education premises, and threatening a person with a blade/pointed article on a school/further education premises.

The boy from Warwick, who cannot be named due to his age, went before magistrates the following day and was sentenced at Coventry Youth Court on Thursday September 25 September.

He was found guilty of affray and threatening a person with a blade/sharply pointed article on educational premises and given 20 months in a youth detention centre and a training order.

South Warwickshire local area commander, Chief Inspector Simon Ryan said: “Although we continue to work with the college, I’d like to reiterate that it was an isolated incident.

"Thank you to everyone we have spoken to as part of the investigation.

“The case has been dealt with swiftly by the courts and we’re pleased with the outcome.

"The boy is still young so I hope he will use the time in youth detention to reflect on his actions and consider turning his life around.”

To report a crime to Warwickshire Police call 101 or go to: https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/soh/seen-or-heard/