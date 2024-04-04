Leamington couple charged with stealing parcels from people's doors in Leamington and Kenilworth

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A couple from Leamington are due to appear in court next month after being charged with a series of thefts of parcels from people’s houses and shoplifting offences.

Stuart Enston, 39, was arrested along with his partner Vanessa Tattersall, 37, following a report of a distraction theft at the Leamington Shopping Park, formerly known as The Shires Retail Park in Leamington.

Enquiries carried out by Warwickshire Police linked the couple to 21 other offences.

Enston was charged with 12 counts of theft and Tattersall with 21 counts of theft.

The alleged offences occurred in Leamington and Kenilworth between October 2023 and March 2024.

The couple, both of De Normanville Avenue, Leamington will appear at Warwickshire Magistrates’ Court, which is inside the Justice Centre in Leamington on May 31.