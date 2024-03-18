Leamington drink driver gets four year ban after being caught three times over legal limit

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Leamington drink driver who was three times over the legal limit has been banned from driving for four years.

Forty-two-year-old Ross Pannell, of De Normanville Avenue, was arrested at 11.10pm on January 20 following a collision on Rugby Road, Leamington.

Warwickshire Police said: "He had consumed so much alcohol, that the proportion of it in his breath, was 113 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when the legal limit is 35mg."

