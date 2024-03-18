Leamington drink driver gets four year ban after being caught three times over legal limit
A Leamington drink driver who was three times over the legal limit has been banned from driving for four years.
Forty-two-year-old Ross Pannell, of De Normanville Avenue, was arrested at 11.10pm on January 20 following a collision on Rugby Road, Leamington.
Warwickshire Police said: "He had consumed so much alcohol, that the proportion of it in his breath, was 113 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when the legal limit is 35mg."
He was sentenced to a Community Order with a 20 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and to carry out 120 hours of supervised unpaid work within the next 12 months. He was also disqualified from driving for 48 months and ordered to pay £135 costs and £114 victim surcharge.