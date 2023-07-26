A witness appeal has been launched after a driver in Leamington was attacked by a group of masked men on electric bikes.

The incident is reported to have taken place on Tuesday around 7.30pm.

The six men, who were on electric scrambler bikes, followed the black Audi from Leamington town centre to Guys Cliffe Avenue.

They are then reported to have positioned themselves around the car, causing the driver to stop, before proceeding to cause damage to the bodywork and the wing mirror of the Audi.

The six men were said to be wearing balaclavas and face coverings.

One is described as being of a particularly large build, and the other as wearing a small cross-body designer-style bag.

Any information or footage relating to the incident can be reported online at: www.warwickshire.police.uk/report, or by calling 101, quoting the crime number 23/31747/21.