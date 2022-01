A Leamington driver has been charged with drink driving after she reportedly lost control of her car at a roundabout in Warwick.

A member of the public spotted the vehicle driving suspiciously on Myton Road, Warwick, in the early hours of New Year's Day, and reported it to police.

Police said a 28-year-old woman from Leamington, who they have not named, was arrested at 2.15am on New Year's Day.