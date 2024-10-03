Leamington drug dealer is jailed for more than three years after arrest by alert police officers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Leamington drug dealer has been jailed for more than three years after he was arrested by alert police officers.

Luke De-Souza, 32, of Charles Gardner Road, was arrested after police became suspicious after seeing a car being driven fast down a dead-end street in Radford Semele.

The officers followed the car and saw it park up next to a camper van which had a man sitting in the front.

Suspicions further roused, they stopped the car and seized a padded bag containing cannabis and class A drugs.

Luke De Souza. Picture courtesy of Warwickshire Police.

A later search of De Souza’s house led to the seizure of more drugs.

De Souza was jailed at Warwick Crown Court last week after previously being convicted of possession of cannabis with intent to supply, possession of cocaine with intent to supply and possession of MDMA with intent to supply.

Investigating officer Det Con Mottram said: “This excellent work by alert officers led to a drug dealer and drugs being taken off the streets.

"This demonstrates our ongoing commitment to tackle a trade that has such a detrimental impact on law-abiding people.

“I hope this outcome serves as a warning to drug dealers that we are looking for you and we will not tolerate this type of activity.”

If you have concerns around drugs in your area you can report it by going to Something you've seen or heard | Warwickshire Police or calling 101.