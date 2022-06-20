Leamington family wake up to police smashing down their front door - only to find they had got the wrong address

A family in Leamington woke up to police smashing down their front door - only to find they had got the wrong address.

It is believed officers were given the wrong the house number by the person who reported the assault.

The front doorway is now boarded up and waiting for repairs.

A family in Leamington woke up to police smashing down their front door - only to find they had got the wrong address.

Warwickshire Police said they were called to a street in Leamington's Old Town after a report of fight in the early hours of Friday morning (June 17).

Residents said that police smashed down the front door of the wrong house between 2-3am, leaving the people inside shaken, because its is believed the wrong house number had been given by the person who reported the crime.

Residents also thought that a saw was used as a weapon during the attack.

A spokesperson for Warwickshire Police said they were investigating a report of an assault that was reported at 2.30am on June 17.

They said that they found a man with a head wound who was taken to hospital - but his injury was not serious.

Talking about the incident, they added: "Were deployed to the scene and based on information provided forced entry to a property in search of a suspect.

"Further enquiries led officers to establish the suspect was at anther property which they also forced entry to and a suspect identified.