Leamington house suspected to be involved with county lines drug dealing shut down by police
and live on Freeview channel 276
A house in Leamington that was suspected to be involved with county lines drug dealing has been shut down by police.
Officers from Warwickshire Police and staff from Warwick District Council worked together earlier this week to shut down the property in Briar Close.
Advertisement
Advertisement
It was closed on Wednesday (September 13) after information was passed on about the property.
A spokesperson from Leamington Police said: “Our colleagues at Warwick District Council assisted by Leamington Police have secured a closure order on a property in Briar Close, Leamington.
“This comes after intelligence was received that the property was associated with county lines drug dealing and a warrant was executed earlier this month.
“The tenants at the property have now been removed and nobody will be permitted to enter the house for three months.”
Anyone concerned about county lines drug dealing should call Warwickshire Police on 101.