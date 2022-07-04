Leamington man allegedly headbutts nightclub doorman and then reportedly injures police officer

A Leamington man who allegedly headbutted a nightclub doorman then allegedly went on to seriously injure a police officer.
In total, three Warwickshire police officers reported being assaulted and other officers reported having a knife brandished at them as they attended incidents over the weekend.
In the Leamington incident, a detention officer in Leamington custody block suffered a serious shoulder injury after he was allegedly assaulted by a prisoner in the early hours of Saturday morning.
The 23-year-old man from Leamington had been arrested on suspicion of assault after it is alleged he headbutted a member of door staff at a Leamington nightclub.
He was also arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker.
During the same weekend, a suspect brandished a knife at officers and threatened to set his dogs on them when they went to check a house in Nuneaton after reports of a disturbance in the early hours of Saturday morning.
A 35-year-old man from Nuneaton was arrested in Edward Street. He was later charged with affray and obstructing a constable in the execution of duty.
In a third incident, an officer reported being bitten as she detained a man in Rugby yesterday (Sunday) afternoon.
The man allegedly assaulted and racially abused a man Woodbridge Court before smashing the rear window of his car.
The 55-year-old man from Rugby was arrested on suspicion of committing a racially aggravate public order offence, criminal damage, assault, assaulting an emergency worker and obstructing a police officer.
In a fourth incident, an officer reported being kicked as they detained a teenage boy in Camp Hill, Nuneaton last night. The boy was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker and later released under investigation while enquiries continue.