Leamington man allegedly headbutts nightclub doorman and then reportedly injures police officer

A Leamington man who allegedly headbutted a nightclub doorman then allegedly went on to seriously injure a police officer.

In total, three Warwickshire police officers reported being assaulted and other officers reported having a knife brandished at them as they attended incidents over the weekend.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the Leamington incident, a detention officer in Leamington custody block suffered a serious shoulder injury after he was allegedly assaulted by a prisoner in the early hours of Saturday morning.

A Leamington man who allegedly headbutted a nightclub doorman then allegedly went on to seriously injure a police officer.

The 23-year-old man from Leamington had been arrested on suspicion of assault after it is alleged he headbutted a member of door staff at a Leamington nightclub.

He was also arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker.

During the same weekend, a suspect brandished a knife at officers and threatened to set his dogs on them when they went to check a house in Nuneaton after reports of a disturbance in the early hours of Saturday morning.

A 35-year-old man from Nuneaton was arrested in Edward Street. He was later charged with affray and obstructing a constable in the execution of duty.

In a third incident, an officer reported being bitten as she detained a man in Rugby yesterday (Sunday) afternoon.

The man allegedly assaulted and racially abused a man Woodbridge Court before smashing the rear window of his car.

The 55-year-old man from Rugby was arrested on suspicion of committing a racially aggravate public order offence, criminal damage, assault, assaulting an emergency worker and obstructing a police officer.