Leamington man arrested after being spotted 'driving erratically' on CCTV
The driver was spotted by CCTV operators in the early hours of this morning (Thursday September 12).
The operators then contacted Warwickshire Police to notify them of the behaviour in the town centre.
A spokesperson from Warwickshire Police said: “Our officers caught up with the car in Waverley Road and following a breath test the 40-year-old driver from Leamington was arrested on suspicion of drink driving.
“A search of the man in custody led to the seizure of bags of white powder believed to be class A drugs and he was further arrested on suspicion of possession of these.”
To report information about a crime to Warwickshire Police go to: https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/soh/seen-or-heard/ or call 101.
Alternatively information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers at: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/ or by calling: 0800 555 111