Leamington man arrested after victim allegedly hit by car and carried on vehicle’s roof for 450 metres outside pub
A 34-year-old man from Leamington has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
This is following a collision with a pedestrian which was reported in Wellesbourne on December 14.
At around 9.30pm, a young man in his 20s was reportedly hit by a white Volkswagen Golf (registration BT13 ENR) outside of a pub on Bridge Street in Wellesbourne.
Police said the white Volkswagen Golf was allegedly overtaking another unknown vehicle before colliding with the victim, carrying them on their roof around 450 metres before they reportedly fell off near a shop down the road.
The victim from the collision remains in hospital with serious injuries.
Neither car stopped at the scene.
Following inquiries, a 34-year-old man from Leamington was arrested last Friday (December 15) at around 4.30pm.
Two individuals who allegedly misled investigating police officers (a 60-year-old woman from Leamington and a 37-year-old man from Warwick) have also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
The 60-year-old woman has also been arrested on suspicion of obstructing a police officer.
All are currently on bail pending further investigation.
If anyone has any information or footage (dashcam, CCTV, or other) that could help Warwickshire Police with the investigation, particularly regarding the movement of the VW Golf (registration BT13 ENR) or any associated vehicles, they should contact the force at: www.warwickshire.police.uk/report, on 101 citing Incident 319 of December 14.
Alternatively people can call CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.