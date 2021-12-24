Leamington man arrested for drink driving in Warwick

A Leamington man has been arrested for drink driving after being stopped in the early hours of yesterday morning (Thursday December 23).
The 52-year-old man was stopped at 3am on suspicion of drink driving after officers observed his driving in Stratford Road, Warwick and he failed a roadside breath test
A few days earlier, officers arrested a 27-year-old man from Wellesbourne on suspicion of drink driving after stopping his car due to traffic offences at 11.15pm on Tuesday December 21 in Bridge Street, Wellesbourne.
He was also arrested for driving without insurance and no driving licence.