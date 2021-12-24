Leamington man arrested for drink driving in Warwick

A Leamington man has been arrested for drink driving after being stopped in the early hours of yesterday morning (Thursday December 23).

The 52-year-old man was stopped at 3am on suspicion of drink driving after officers observed his driving in Stratford Road, Warwick and he failed a roadside breath test

A few days earlier, officers arrested a 27-year-old man from Wellesbourne on suspicion of drink driving after stopping his car due to traffic offences at 11.15pm on Tuesday December 21 in Bridge Street, Wellesbourne.