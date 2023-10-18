Leamington man arrested for multiple drugs offences after crash between car and two motorbikes

He has been bailed until early January pending further enquiries

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Leamington man has been arrested on suspicion of multiple drugs offences after a crash between a car and two motorbikes.

Police were called to Watling Street in Shawell shortly before 3.30pm on Saturday (October 14).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services discovered there had been a collision between the vehicles.

A Leamington man has been arrested on suspicion of multiple drugs offences after a crash between a car and two motorbikes.

A man was taken to hospital with leg injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

Officers conducted a drugs test at the scene and a 25-year-old man from Leamington was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of drugs.

Shortly afterwards, a quantity of what is believed to be class A and class B drugs were found on the man.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He was further arrested on suspicion of possessing class A drugs, possessing class B or C drugs, and possession with intent to supply drugs – other than class A.