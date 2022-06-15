Leamington man arrested for reportedly spitting at police officer and twisting another officer’s arm

A man was arrested after an alleged assault on two police officers in Leamington

The incident happened at around 10.35pm yesterday (Tuesday 14 June 14) when the officers attended a report raising concern for the welfare of the suspect in Beauchamp Hill.

One of the officers reported that she had her arm twisted and the other officer was spat at.

Warwickshire Police said that fortunately neither of the two officers were injured from the incident.

A 52-year-old man from Leamington was arrested on suspicion of assaulting emergency workers and remains in custody.

Anyone with information that could help the police with their enquiries can get in touch by calling 101 quoting incident 419 of June 14.