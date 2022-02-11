Leamington man arrested on suspicion of human trafficking

A 54-year-old man from Leamington was arrested on suspicion of human trafficking and a 19-year-old man from Coventry was arrested on suspicion of human trafficking, offer to supply Class A and B drugs and possession with intent to supply Class B drugs.

A Leamington man has been arrested on suspicion of human trafficking.

The arrest came as part of Merseyside Police's Project Medusa and alongside Warwickshire and West Midlands forces, officers carried out warrants today (Friday) in Leamington and Coventry.

They made two arrests as par of their investigation into human trafficking and County Lines drugs supply.

They have been taken into custody and will be questioned by police.

Detective Inspector Gary Stratton said: "Project Medusa is committed to cutting County Lines and this type of activity will continue day in day out to take those criminals, who endanger and exploit young and vulnerable people, off our streets.

"County Lines drug dealing not only affects the lives of the drug users, but also the communities in which they operate and the young and vulnerable people who are exploited by these criminals.

"We hope today's arrests and warrants send a message out to others involved in this type of criminality that we will take action and you will be arrested and put before the courts."

Detective Inspector Rich Brown from the Warwickshire Police Specialist Crime Operations said: “County lines gangs groom and exploit vulnerable people in our communities in order to sell drugs.

“These gangs are not welcome in Warwickshire and we will continue to work with other forces across the country to safeguard vulnerable people and bring offenders to justice.”