Leamington man banned from driving for three years after drink driving and crashing into a hedge

A man from Leamington has been banned from driving for three years after drink driving.

David Paul Freeman, aged 47 from Haseley Close in Leamington, was disqualified from driving for three years and fined £692 after he was found guilty of drink driving when he appeared at Coventry Magistrates Court on October 3.

He was also ordered to pay £620 costs and a £277 victim surcharge.

He was arrested in Haseley Close after crashing his VW Transporter van into a neighbours hedge just before 1am on January 24.

Despite several attempts to move the vehicle, it was stuck fast and officers arrived to find him sat in the driver’s seat with the door open.

The officers said they could smell alcohol and he failed a road side breath test.

Inspector Si Paull said: “Despite initially pleading not guilty of drink driving at his first appearance at Magistrates Court at the Justice Centre in Leamington on March 15, he could not overcome the overwhelming evidence that he was drink driving and was found guilty when the case went to trial.

“The three year ban reflects the seriousness of the offence as it’s well known that those who drive under the influence of drink or drugs have a significantly higher risk of being involved in a serious collision.

"We hope that three years of catching the bus, walking or taking taxi’s will help David Freeman forget the lame excuses and take responsibility for what he has done.”

To report any information about a crime to Warwickshire Police call 101 or go to: https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/soh/seen-or-heard/