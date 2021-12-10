Leamington man charged after a woman was allegedly threatened by an armed man near McDonald's

A Leamington man has been charged after a woman was threatened by a man with a knife near McDonald's in Leamington town centre.

A Leamington man has been charged after a woman was threatened by a man with a knife near McDonald's in Leamington town centre.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kabbeer Hussain, of Mason Avenue, was charged with using threatening/abusive/insulting words/behaviour with intent to cause fear of/provoke unlawful violence; possessing a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place; possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

The 43-year-old has been remanded to appear at Coventry Magistrates' Court today (Friday).