Leamington man charged after a woman was allegedly threatened by an armed man near McDonald's

A Leamington man has been charged after a woman was threatened by a man with a knife near McDonald's in Leamington town centre.
Kabbeer Hussain, of Mason Avenue, was charged with using threatening/abusive/insulting words/behaviour with intent to cause fear of/provoke unlawful violence; possessing a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place; possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.
The 43-year-old has been remanded to appear at Coventry Magistrates' Court today (Friday).
It comes after an incident in The Parade, Leamington, on Wednesday afternoon (December 8).