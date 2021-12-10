Leamington man charged after a woman was allegedly threatened by an armed man near McDonald's

The 43-year-old has been remanded to appear at Coventry Magistrates' Court today (Friday)

By News Reporter
Friday, 10th December 2021, 11:57 am
Updated Friday, 10th December 2021, 11:58 am
A Leamington man has been charged after a woman was threatened by a man with a knife near McDonald's in Leamington town centre.

A Leamington man has been charged after a woman was threatened by a man with a knife near McDonald's in Leamington town centre.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Kabbeer Hussain, of Mason Avenue, was charged with using threatening/abusive/insulting words/behaviour with intent to cause fear of/provoke unlawful violence; possessing a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place; possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

The 43-year-old has been remanded to appear at Coventry Magistrates' Court today (Friday).

It comes after an incident in The Parade, Leamington, on Wednesday afternoon (December 8).