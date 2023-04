The 39-year-old has been bailed to appear before magistrates on July 14

Daniel Nolan, of Camberwell Terrace, was charged with using threatening/abusive/insulting words/behaviour with intent to cause fear of/provoke unlawful violence.

A Leamington man has been charged with a public order offence after an incident in which police had to cordon off the area.

Officers cordoned off the area on Friday April 14 and sent in bomb disposal experts to deal with the incident.