Leamington man charged following a series of distraction burglaries in the town
Mohammed Murtaza Anwar, aged 42, of Hellidon Close, Leamington has been charged with two counts of burglary dwelling, one count of attempt burglary dwelling and eight counts of fraud by false representation.
He was charged following reports someone posed as a water company worker to access to two houses.
During the incidents on June 21 and July 3, bank cards were stolen that were then used fraudulently.
Anwar was also charged in connection with an attempted distraction burglaries in the town on July 5.
Anwar appeared at Coventry Magistrates’ Court on July 10 where he was remanded to appear at Warwick Crown Court on August 8.
Officers are investigating other distraction burglaries in the area around the time of these incidents and are keen to speak to anyone who with information.
To submit information go to: https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/soh/seen-or-heard/ or call 101 and flag for the attention of DC 1514 O’Mahoney.