Leamington man charged following a series of distraction burglaries in the town

By The Newsroom
Published 12th Jul 2024, 12:46 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A man from Leamington has been charged following a series of distraction burglaries in the town.

Mohammed Murtaza Anwar, aged 42, of Hellidon Close, Leamington has been charged with two counts of burglary dwelling, one count of attempt burglary dwelling and eight counts of fraud by false representation.

He was charged following reports someone posed as a water company worker to access to two houses.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

During the incidents on June 21 and July 3, bank cards were stolen that were then used fraudulently.

A man from Leamington has been charged following a series of distraction burglaries in the town.A man from Leamington has been charged following a series of distraction burglaries in the town.
A man from Leamington has been charged following a series of distraction burglaries in the town.

Anwar was also charged in connection with an attempted distraction burglaries in the town on July 5.

Anwar appeared at Coventry Magistrates’ Court on July 10 where he was remanded to appear at Warwick Crown Court on August 8.

Officers are investigating other distraction burglaries in the area around the time of these incidents and are keen to speak to anyone who with information.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

To submit information go to: https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/soh/seen-or-heard/ or call 101 and flag for the attention of DC 1514 O’Mahoney.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice