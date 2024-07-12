Leamington man charged following a series of distraction burglaries in the town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man from Leamington has been charged following a series of distraction burglaries in the town.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mohammed Murtaza Anwar, aged 42, of Hellidon Close, Leamington has been charged with two counts of burglary dwelling, one count of attempt burglary dwelling and eight counts of fraud by false representation.

He was charged following reports someone posed as a water company worker to access to two houses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the incidents on June 21 and July 3, bank cards were stolen that were then used fraudulently.

A man from Leamington has been charged following a series of distraction burglaries in the town.

Anwar was also charged in connection with an attempted distraction burglaries in the town on July 5.

Anwar appeared at Coventry Magistrates’ Court on July 10 where he was remanded to appear at Warwick Crown Court on August 8.

Officers are investigating other distraction burglaries in the area around the time of these incidents and are keen to speak to anyone who with information.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To submit information go to: https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/soh/seen-or-heard/ or call 101 and flag for the attention of DC 1514 O’Mahoney.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.