Leamington man charged for growing cannabis after police find more than 160 plants in raid

A man from Leamington has been charged for growing cannabis after police found more than 160 plants.

Klevist Allushi, 30 from Leamington, has been charged for cultivating cannabis after a warrant was carried out on October 9 at Grenfell Close.

Officers attending the warrant found a more than 160 plants and the electricity is also reported to have been bypassed.

Allushi was allegedly discovered in the address and arrested.