Register
BREAKING
Captain Tom: daughter Hannah 'admits family kept money from his books'
SNP MP defects to Tories after claiming 'toxic and bully treatment'
Bernie Ecclestone spared jail time after guilty fraud plea
Ex-Barclays boss fined £1.8m by FCA over misleading links to Epstein
UK economy grew by 0.2% in August as service sector provides boost
Man dies after falling 20ft into dough machine at bread factory

Leamington man charged for growing cannabis after police find more than 160 plants in raid

A warrant was carried out this month
By The Newsroom
Published 12th Oct 2023, 12:19 BST
Updated 12th Oct 2023, 12:46 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A man from Leamington has been charged for growing cannabis after police found more than 160 plants.

Klevist Allushi, 30 from Leamington, has been charged for cultivating cannabis after a warrant was carried out on October 9 at Grenfell Close.

Officers attending the warrant found a more than 160 plants and the electricity is also reported to have been bypassed.

Allushi was allegedly discovered in the address and arrested.

Allushi is due to appear in Warwick Crown Court on November 7.