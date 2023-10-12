Leamington man charged for growing cannabis after police find more than 160 plants in raid
A warrant was carried out this month
A man from Leamington has been charged for growing cannabis after police found more than 160 plants.
Klevist Allushi, 30 from Leamington, has been charged for cultivating cannabis after a warrant was carried out on October 9 at Grenfell Close.
Officers attending the warrant found a more than 160 plants and the electricity is also reported to have been bypassed.
Allushi was allegedly discovered in the address and arrested.
Allushi is due to appear in Warwick Crown Court on November 7.