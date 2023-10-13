Register
BREAKING
Bernie Ecclestone spared jail time after guilty fraud plea
Former England captain Sir Alastair Cook announces retirement
Teacher killed and two others injured in French high school stabbing
Israel orders evacuation of 1.1m people from northern Gaza
Teacher gets lifetime ban after sending topless photos to student
SNP MP defects to Tories after claiming 'toxic and bully treatment'

Leamington man charged with 21 counts of shoplifting in the town centre

He was set to be appear at Coventry Magistrates’ Court today (Friday).
By The Newsroom
Published 13th Oct 2023, 17:31 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 17:31 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A Leamington man has been charged with shoplifting.

John Lewis, aged 33, of Spencer Street, was arrested yesterday (Thursday) afternoon after reports he had stolen from a shop on the Parade, Leamington.

CCTV enquiries identified him as a suspect in 19 further shoplifting offences at the same store. He was also linked to an offence at another store on the Parade.

The alleged offences occurred over the past six weeks.

Lewis has subsequently been charged with 21 counts of theft.

He was set to be appear at Coventry Magistrates’ Court today (Friday).