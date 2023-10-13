Leamington man charged with 21 counts of shoplifting in the town centre

He was set to be appear at Coventry Magistrates’ Court today (Friday).

A Leamington man has been charged with shoplifting.

John Lewis, aged 33, of Spencer Street, was arrested yesterday (Thursday) afternoon after reports he had stolen from a shop on the Parade, Leamington.

CCTV enquiries identified him as a suspect in 19 further shoplifting offences at the same store. He was also linked to an offence at another store on the Parade.

The alleged offences occurred over the past six weeks.

Lewis has subsequently been charged with 21 counts of theft.