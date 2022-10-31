Leamington man charged with assaulting police officer and threatening someone with weapon​​​​​​​

A man has been charged with threatening someone with a weapon and assaulting a police officer in Leamington.

Taylor Schulze, aged 29 of New Street, Leamington, was charged on Friday (October 28) with:

- Threatening a person with an offensive weapon/bladed article in a private place

- Section 5 Public order

- Assaulting an emergency worker