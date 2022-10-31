Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Leamington man charged with assaulting police officer and threatening someone with weapon​​​​​​​

He will appear at Warwickshire Magistrates' Court on November 9

By The Newsroom
36 minutes ago
Updated 31st Oct 2022, 3:51pm
A man has been charged with threatening someone with a weapon and assaulting a police officer in Leamington.
A man has been charged with threatening someone with a weapon and assaulting a police officer in Leamington.

A man has been charged with threatening someone with a weapon and assaulting a police officer in Leamington.

Taylor Schulze, aged 29 of New Street, Leamington, was charged on Friday (October 28) with:

- Threatening a person with an offensive weapon/bladed article in a private place

Most Popular

- Section 5 Public order

Advertisement

- Assaulting an emergency worker

He will appear at Warwickshire Magistrates' Court on November 9. The charge is in connection with an incident on New Street in the town on Thursday October 27.