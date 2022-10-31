Leamington man charged with assaulting police officer and threatening someone with weapon
A man has been charged with threatening someone with a weapon and assaulting a police officer in Leamington.
Taylor Schulze, aged 29 of New Street, Leamington, was charged on Friday (October 28) with:
- Threatening a person with an offensive weapon/bladed article in a private place
- Section 5 Public order
- Assaulting an emergency worker
He will appear at Warwickshire Magistrates' Court on November 9. The charge is in connection with an incident on New Street in the town on Thursday October 27.