A Leamington man is due in court tomorrow (Wednesday) after being charged with a number of offences.
Paul Murphy, of no fixed abode has been charged with six offences of outraging public decency and two counts of exposure.
Leamington Police said: “This relates to an arrest that was made this morning (Tuesday) and follows a lengthy investigation into numerous offences that have been brought to the attention of the Safer Neighbourhood Team recently.
"Murphy will appear before court tomorrow morning.”