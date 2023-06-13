He will appear before court tomorrow morning (Wednesday)

A Leamington man is due in court tomorrow (Wednesday) after being charged with a number of offences.

Paul Murphy, of no fixed abode has been charged with six offences of outraging public decency and two counts of exposure.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Leamington Police said: “This relates to an arrest that was made this morning (Tuesday) and follows a lengthy investigation into numerous offences that have been brought to the attention of the Safer Neighbourhood Team recently.

Paul Murphy, of no fixed abode has been charged with six offences of outraging public decency and two counts of exposure.