Leamington man charged with eight offences – including two counts of exposure

He will appear before court tomorrow morning (Wednesday)
By The Newsroom
Published 13th Jun 2023, 19:50 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 19:51 BST

A Leamington man is due in court tomorrow (Wednesday) after being charged with a number of offences.

Paul Murphy, of no fixed abode has been charged with six offences of outraging public decency and two counts of exposure.

Leamington Police said: “This relates to an arrest that was made this morning (Tuesday) and follows a lengthy investigation into numerous offences that have been brought to the attention of the Safer Neighbourhood Team recently.

"Murphy will appear before court tomorrow morning.”