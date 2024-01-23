Leamington man charged with four shoplifting offences from four shops in town

A man from Leamington has been charged with four shoplifting offences from four shops in town

Gareth Heywood, age 56, of Burbury Close, has been charged with four counts of theft from a shop.

This follows four incidents which took place in Leamington.

On January 21 at a shop on the Parade, a £16 of magnesium powder was allegedly taken.

Also on January 21 at a different shop on the Parade, an £18 skincare set was allegedly stolen – the man responsible was reportedly challenged outside of the store by a security guard, and the item returned.

On January 22, meat was allegedly stolen from a supermarket on Willes Road.

Also on January 22, £38 worth of alcohol was allegedly stolen from a supermarket on the Parade.

Police said the man responsible was stopped outside by an officer and arrested.