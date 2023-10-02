Leamington man charged with four shoplifting offences from three stores in town
About £100 worth of items were reportedly taken
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A man from Leamington has been charged with shoplifting offences.
Gareth Heywood, aged 55, of Burbury Close, is accused of carrying out the offences during September, when just over £100 worth of items were reportedly taken from three different stores in Leamington.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Three of the charges are for theft from a shop, and the fourth is for attempted theft from a shop, after the staff member stopped the suspect.
Heywood will appear in Coventry Magistrates Court on October 24.