Leamington man charged with four shoplifting offences from three stores in town

About £100 worth of items were reportedly taken

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man from Leamington has been charged with shoplifting offences.

Gareth Heywood, aged 55, of Burbury Close, is accused of carrying out the offences during September, when just over £100 worth of items were reportedly taken from three different stores in Leamington.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three of the charges are for theft from a shop, and the fourth is for attempted theft from a shop, after the staff member stopped the suspect.