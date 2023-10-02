Register
Leamington man charged with four shoplifting offences from three stores in town

About £100 worth of items were reportedly taken
By The Newsroom
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 16:12 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 16:12 BST
A man from Leamington has been charged with shoplifting offences.

Gareth Heywood, aged 55, of Burbury Close, is accused of carrying out the offences during September, when just over £100 worth of items were reportedly taken from three different stores in Leamington.

Three of the charges are for theft from a shop, and the fourth is for attempted theft from a shop, after the staff member stopped the suspect.

Heywood will appear in Coventry Magistrates Court on October 24.